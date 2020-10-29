Ethic Inc. Reduces Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Ethic Inc. trimmed its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 27.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,353 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 2,387 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new position in eBay during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in eBay during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in eBay during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in eBay by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in eBay by 790.7% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 668 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get eBay alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of eBay from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.52.

In other eBay news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 41,034 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $2,379,972.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 53,869 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total transaction of $2,979,494.39. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,093,432.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 152,432 shares of company stock valued at $8,625,544. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of EBAY opened at $53.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market cap of $37.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.14. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.02 and a 12-month high of $61.06.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.13. eBay had a net margin of 46.91% and a return on equity of 77.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

Featured Article: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.