Ethic Inc. Purchases Shares of 542 BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 542 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 228.6% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 46 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. 79.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 3,850 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.47, for a total transaction of $2,411,909.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $600.71 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $586.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $553.24. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $323.98 and a 12 month high of $666.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.23.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $9.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.77. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.15 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 32.06 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on BLK. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $652.00 to $686.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $690.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $594.00 to $602.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $625.00 to $700.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $635.42.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

