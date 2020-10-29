Ethic Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,699 Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 48.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,981,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $522,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,053 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 21.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,419,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $240,679,000 after acquiring an additional 249,086 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 14.7% during the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,355,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $229,920,000 after acquiring an additional 173,497 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 19.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,003,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $170,122,000 after buying an additional 165,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 15.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 995,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $168,841,000 after buying an additional 130,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ODFL. Cowen lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $123.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Old Dominion Freight Line has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.67.

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $186.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.89, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.06. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1 year low of $105.80 and a 1 year high of $207.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $192.31 and a 200-day moving average of $175.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 14.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 11.74%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

