Ethic Inc. Invests $349,000 in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,679 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 102.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,721 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 8,967 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 239.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,260 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 8,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 99,041 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,657,000 after acquiring an additional 28,971 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRMN opened at $97.57 on Thursday. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $61.04 and a 52 week high of $106.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.20. The company has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.94.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.57. Garmin had a net margin of 24.82% and a return on equity of 17.77%. As a group, research analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GRMN shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Garmin in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Garmin from $101.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Garmin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Garmin from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Garmin from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.86.

In related news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $149,727.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Munn sold 1,622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total transaction of $165,330.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,063 shares in the company, valued at $1,025,721.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

