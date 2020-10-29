Ethic Inc. Increases Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Ethic Inc. increased its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,520 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balentine LLC grew its position in shares of State Street by 46.2% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 462 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of State Street by 131.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 537 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in shares of State Street by 30.2% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 823 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of State Street by 205.7% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 853 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on State Street from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America reduced their target price on State Street from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on State Street in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on State Street from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on State Street from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. State Street presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

NYSE STT opened at $58.48 on Thursday. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $42.10 and a 1-year high of $85.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.05 and a 200-day moving average of $63.22. The firm has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.54.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.04. State Street had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.75%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.71%.

In other State Street news, EVP John Lehner sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.55, for a total transaction of $31,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,303. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 62,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total value of $4,112,161.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,312,787.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 63,062 shares of company stock valued at $4,170,599. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

