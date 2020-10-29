Ethic Inc. Increases Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 66.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,557,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $595,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,957 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,493,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $584,712,000 after purchasing an additional 124,921 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,947,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $493,252,000 after acquiring an additional 60,408 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,072,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $346,878,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $305,725,000. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.19, for a total transaction of $328,380.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,476.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director J Landis Martin purchased 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $161.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,007,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 139,543 shares in the company, valued at $22,497,122.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CCI shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Crown Castle International from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on Crown Castle International from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays initiated coverage on Crown Castle International in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $197.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.00.

CCI stock opened at $156.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.82 billion, a PE ratio of 98.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.29. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12-month low of $114.18 and a 12-month high of $180.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.00.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($1.09). Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. This is a boost from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.36%.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

