Ethic Inc. Has $367,000 Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Ethic Inc. grew its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 887 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HUM. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Humana by 28.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,882,151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,056,304,000 after buying an additional 1,755,293 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Humana by 5.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,438,186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,435,158,000 after buying an additional 627,841 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the second quarter valued at about $135,712,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of Humana by 569.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 342,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $132,835,000 after buying an additional 291,414 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Humana by 13.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,446,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $560,823,000 after buying an additional 167,297 shares during the period. 92.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts:

Shares of HUM opened at $413.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $54.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $415.54 and a 200 day moving average of $397.34. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $208.25 and a 12 month high of $449.43.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $12.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.34 by $2.22. The company had revenue of $19.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.66 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 4.96%. Humana’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is 13.99%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Humana from $465.00 to $496.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Humana from $473.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Humana from $397.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Humana from $455.00 to $475.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $437.43.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.