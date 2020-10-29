Ethic Inc. Boosts Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,274 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MU. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 16.8% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 313,035 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,700,000 after buying an additional 45,013 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 24.4% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 353,263 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,589,000 after buying an additional 69,200 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter worth about $727,000. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 282.2% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 28,194 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 20,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 55.7% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

MU opened at $50.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.71 and its 200-day moving average is $48.29. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.13 and a 52-week high of $61.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 14th. Cascend Securities lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price (down from $58.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.71.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 13,695 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $662,016.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 142,063 shares in the company, valued at $6,867,325.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

