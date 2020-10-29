Ethic Inc. Acquires 777 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 0.5% during the third quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 178,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,770,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Chubb by 0.9% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 33,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 2.1% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Abbot Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chubb by 6.8% during the third quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 12.0% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. 87.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.97, for a total transaction of $128,783.97. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,973,634.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $127.42 on Thursday. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $87.35 and a 1 year high of $167.74. The company has a market cap of $57.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $119.41 and its 200 day moving average is $121.53.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($0.16). Chubb had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 5.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. Analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.86%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CB. Evercore ISI raised Chubb from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $157.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up previously from $142.00) on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, William Blair raised Chubb from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.31.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

