Ethic Inc. Acquires 261 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,223 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 498 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Masco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Masco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in Masco by 545.5% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 710 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Masco by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MAS shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Masco in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Masco from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Masco from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Masco from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.76.

MAS stock opened at $53.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.51. Masco Co. has a 1-year low of $27.04 and a 1-year high of $60.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.99.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.27. Masco had a negative return on equity of 1,729.19% and a net margin of 19.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.89%.

In other Masco news, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 46,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total value of $2,641,628.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,700,976. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Renee Straber sold 49,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $2,829,357.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,300 shares in the company, valued at $4,480,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

