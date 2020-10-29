Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ESTA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Establishment Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Establishment Labs in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Establishment Labs in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.80.

Shares of ESTA stock opened at $24.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 5.22. The company has a market cap of $582.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.70 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.99. Establishment Labs has a 1-year low of $7.56 and a 1-year high of $29.78.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 million. Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 69.87% and a negative net margin of 56.74%. Analysts anticipate that Establishment Labs will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ESTA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Establishment Labs in the 1st quarter valued at $1,494,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Establishment Labs by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after buying an additional 7,035 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Establishment Labs in the 1st quarter valued at $375,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Establishment Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,317,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Establishment Labs by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

Establishment Labs Company Profile

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Divina 3D surgical simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.

