Essex Savings Bank Has $2.13 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Essex Savings Bank grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 21.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.0% of Essex Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $86,673,000. Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 125,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,049,000 after purchasing an additional 5,658 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 140,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,538,000 after purchasing an additional 20,629 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $264,000. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total transaction of $230,335.38. Also, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $333,359.67. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $96.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.18 and a 200-day moving average of $97.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.91 and a fifty-two week high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $29.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.20 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

JPM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Independent Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective (up previously from $122.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.59.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

