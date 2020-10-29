Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.65 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ) – Piper Sandler lowered their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Esquire Financial in a note issued to investors on Sunday, October 25th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.65 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.66. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Esquire Financial’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Esquire Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Esquire Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th.

ESQ opened at $15.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $118.47 million, a PE ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.07 and a 200-day moving average of $16.10. Esquire Financial has a 52-week low of $10.83 and a 52-week high of $28.89.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. Esquire Financial had a net margin of 25.33% and a return on equity of 11.37%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Esquire Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Esquire Financial by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Esquire Financial by 118.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 7,103 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in Esquire Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Esquire Financial by 7.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the period. 50.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Esquire Financial Company Profile

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal and small business communities, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

