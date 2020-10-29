Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Rating Lowered to Sell at BMO Capital Markets

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $51.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.29% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Mizuho upgraded Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Equity Residential from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equity Residential currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.95.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

NYSE EQR opened at $46.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.62. Equity Residential has a one year low of $45.54 and a one year high of $89.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.46 and its 200-day moving average is $58.02.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.58). Equity Residential had a net margin of 41.64% and a return on equity of 10.62%. Research analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 112.1% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 131,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,766,000 after buying an additional 69,685 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Residential in the third quarter worth approximately $1,204,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 21.7% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 28,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,466,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 131.9% in the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 9,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 5,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 63.5% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 80,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,137,000 after buying an additional 31,300 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban communities where today's renters want to live, work and play.

Read More: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.