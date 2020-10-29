Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Slate Office REIT’s Q3 2020 Earnings (TSE:SOT)

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Slate Office REIT in a note issued to investors on Sunday, October 25th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Slate Office REIT’s FY2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$44.60 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a $0.033 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th.

