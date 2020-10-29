Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Dream Industrial REIT’s Q3 2020 Earnings (TSE:DIR)

Dream Industrial REIT (TSE:DIR) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Dream Industrial REIT in a note issued to investors on Sunday, October 25th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack anticipates that the company will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Dream Industrial REIT’s FY2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners cut Dream Industrial REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th.

Dream Industrial REIT has a 12 month low of C$8.08 and a 12 month high of C$9.49.

Dream Industrial REIT (TSE:DIR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.16). The company had revenue of C$59.06 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.

Dream Industrial REIT Company Profile

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended investment trust. The Trust’s objective is managing its business to provide growing cash flow and stable and sustainable returns, through adapting its strategy and tactics to changes in the real estate industry and the economy; building and maintaining a diversified, growth-oriented portfolio of light industrial properties in Canadian markets based on an established platform; providing predictable and sustainable cash distributions to unitholders while prudently managing its capital structure over time, and maintaining a REIT that satisfies the REIT exception under the specified investment flow-through (SIFT) legislation in order to provide certainty to unitholders with respect to taxation of distributions.

