Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TXP.TO)’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:TXP)

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TXP.TO) (TSE:TXP) – Beacon Securities issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TXP.TO) in a research note issued on Monday, October 26th. Beacon Securities analyst K. Wilson expects that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the year. Beacon Securities has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TXP.TO) (TSE:TXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$5.21 million during the quarter.

Separately, Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TXP.TO) from C$3.25 to C$3.75 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th.

Shares of TXP opened at C$1.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.59, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $303.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.05. Touchstone Exploration Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.18 and a 1 year high of C$2.00.

Touchstone Exploration Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. It has interests in a range of small undeveloped exploration properties; and 3 exploration blocks.

