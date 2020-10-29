Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG) versus Gaia (OTCMKTS:GAIA) Critical Analysis

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG) and Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group has a beta of 3.63, meaning that its share price is 263% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gaia has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

48.5% of Gaia shares are held by institutional investors. 38.5% of Gaia shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group and Gaia, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Gaia 0 0 2 0 3.00

Gaia has a consensus price target of $15.75, indicating a potential upside of 54.87%. Given Gaia’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Gaia is more favorable than Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group and Gaia’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Gaia $53.98 million 3.61 -$18.15 million ($0.99) -10.27

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Gaia.

Profitability

This table compares Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group and Gaia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group N/A N/A N/A Gaia -22.13% -19.15% -12.39%

Summary

Gaia beats Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group Company Profile

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the exploration and production of rare earth elements primarily in South America. It focuses on exploration for tantalum and niobium minerals. The company holds rights to a 778 acre property located in Santa Cruz, Venezuela. Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group was founded in 1999 and is based in North Las Vegas, Nevada.

Gaia Company Profile

Gaia, Inc. operates a digital video subscription service and online community that caters underserved subscriber base worldwide. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles available to its subscribers on Internet-connected devices. Its subscribers have access to a library of films, documentaries, interviews, yoga classes, transformation related content, and others for digital streaming. The company's content on its network is curated into four channels, including Yoga, Transformation, Alternative Healing, and Seeking Truth; and delivered directly to subscribers through its streaming platform. Gaia, Inc. complements its produced and owned content through long term licensing agreements. The company was formerly known as Gaiam, Inc. and changed its name to Gaia, Inc. in July 2016. Gaia, Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

