Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) (ETR:ENI) Given a €8.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.00 ($9.41) price target on Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) (ETR:ENI) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ENI. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.20 ($10.82) price objective on shares of Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. UBS Group set a €11.20 ($13.18) price objective on shares of Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on shares of Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €8.00 ($9.41) target price on shares of Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays set a €9.70 ($11.41) target price on shares of Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €9.53 ($11.21).

Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) stock opened at €5.89 ($6.93) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.04, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Eni S.p.A. has a 1-year low of €5.87 ($6.91) and a 1-year high of €14.40 ($16.94). The firm has a market capitalization of $20.87 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is €6.89 and its 200 day moving average is €8.08.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production, Gas & Power, and Refining & Marketing and Chemical segments. The company is involved in the field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 41 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, Mexico, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Bahrain, Oman, and United Arab Emirates.

