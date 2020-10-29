Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) (ETR:ENI) Given a €12.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) (ETR:ENI) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ENI. Royal Bank of Canada set a €8.00 ($9.41) price target on shares of Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €11.20 ($13.18) target price on shares of Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.00 ($9.41) target price on shares of Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on shares of Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays set a €9.70 ($11.41) target price on shares of Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €9.53 ($11.21).

ETR ENI opened at €5.89 ($6.93) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.04. Eni S.p.A. has a 52 week low of €5.87 ($6.91) and a 52 week high of €14.40 ($16.94). The stock has a market capitalization of $20.87 billion and a PE ratio of -2.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €6.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of €8.08.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production, Gas & Power, and Refining & Marketing and Chemical segments. The company is involved in the field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 41 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, Mexico, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Bahrain, Oman, and United Arab Emirates.

