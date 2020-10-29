Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) (ETR:ENI) Given a €11.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) (ETR:ENI) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ENI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.00 ($9.41) price target on Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €11.20 ($13.18) price target on Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €8.00 ($9.41) price target on Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays set a €9.70 ($11.41) price target on Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €9.53 ($11.21).

ENI opened at €5.89 ($6.93) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €6.89 and a 200 day moving average price of €8.08. Eni S.p.A. has a twelve month low of €5.87 ($6.91) and a twelve month high of €14.40 ($16.94). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $20.87 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.42.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production, Gas & Power, and Refining & Marketing and Chemical segments. The company is involved in the field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 41 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, Mexico, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Bahrain, Oman, and United Arab Emirates.

