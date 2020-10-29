ENGlobal (ENG) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:ENG opened at $0.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.14 million, a P/E ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.98. ENGlobal has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $1.55.

Get ENGlobal alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised ENGlobal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineered modular solutions and professional services primarily to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM); and Automation segments. The EPCM segment offers engineering services and fabrication relating to the development, management, and execution of projects requiring professional engineering and related project management services primarily to the energy industry, which include conceptual studies, project definition, cost estimating, engineering design, environmental compliance, material procurement, project management, and construction management.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for ENGlobal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENGlobal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.