ENGlobal (ENG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ENG opened at $0.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.14 million, a PE ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.98. ENGlobal has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $1.55.

Separately, ValuEngine raised ENGlobal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineered modular solutions and professional services primarily to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM); and Automation segments. The EPCM segment offers engineering services and fabrication relating to the development, management, and execution of projects requiring professional engineering and related project management services primarily to the energy industry, which include conceptual studies, project definition, cost estimating, engineering design, environmental compliance, material procurement, project management, and construction management.

