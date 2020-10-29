ENGIE SA (ENGI.PA) (EPA:ENGI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ENGIE SA (ENGI.PA) (EPA:ENGI) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €13.95 ($16.42).

ENGI has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group set a €15.00 ($17.65) target price on ENGIE SA (ENGI.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €16.00 ($18.82) price target on ENGIE SA (ENGI.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on ENGIE SA (ENGI.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays set a €14.50 ($17.06) price target on ENGIE SA (ENGI.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.30 ($15.65) price target on ENGIE SA (ENGI.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Get ENGIE SA (ENGI.PA) alerts:

ENGI opened at €10.46 ($12.30) on Thursday. ENGIE SA has a 12 month low of €12.16 ($14.31) and a 12 month high of €15.16 ($17.84). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €11.62 and its 200 day moving average price is €10.97.

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through USA & Canada, France Excluding Infrastructures, France Infrastructures, Rest of Europe, Latin America, Middle East, Asia, & Africa, and Others segments. It engages in the generation and sale of power through nuclear, thermal, solar, wind, biogas, and biomass resources; and seawater desalination activities, as well as offers engineering services in the areas of energy, hydraulics, and infrastructure.

Featured Article: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for ENGIE SA (ENGI.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENGIE SA (ENGI.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.