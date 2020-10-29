Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enerplus Corporation, formerly known as Enerplus Resources, is an independent oil and gas production company with resources across Western Canada and the United States. The Company’s resource plays include shallow gas/coal bed methane, tight gas, crude oil waterfloods, Bakken/Tight oil and oil sands located in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba. Enerplus Corporation is based in Alberta, Canada. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Enerplus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Enerplus from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James restated a hold rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of Enerplus in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Enerplus from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Enerplus from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.50.

NYSE ERF opened at $1.80 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.48. Enerplus has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $7.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $400.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 3.00.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.07). Enerplus had a positive return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 93.51%. The firm had revenue of $88.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Enerplus will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.008 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. Enerplus’s payout ratio is 11.39%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. grew its position in shares of Enerplus by 9.2% during the second quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. now owns 20,897,318 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $58,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764,815 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Enerplus by 188.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,655,075 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $21,519,000 after acquiring an additional 5,005,075 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of Enerplus by 20.1% during the second quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 3,007,473 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $8,445,000 after acquiring an additional 504,119 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Enerplus by 36.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,141,251 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,025,000 after acquiring an additional 576,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Enerplus by 24.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,059,828 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,593,000 after acquiring an additional 398,204 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.90% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

