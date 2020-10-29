Energean plc (ENOG.L) (LON:ENOG) Shares Gap Down to $557.80

Energean plc (ENOG.L) (LON:ENOG) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $557.80, but opened at $539.60. Energean plc (ENOG.L) shares last traded at $538.70, with a volume of 84,276 shares.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Energean plc (ENOG.L) from GBX 910 ($11.89) to GBX 930 ($12.15) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Energean plc (ENOG.L) in a research report on Monday, July 27th.

The firm has a market cap of $995.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 564.66 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 575.45.

In related news, insider Efstathios Topouzoglou acquired 50,000 shares of Energean plc (ENOG.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 551 ($7.20) per share, for a total transaction of £275,500 ($359,942.51). Insiders have purchased a total of 68,200 shares of company stock valued at $37,916,800 in the last 90 days.

Energean plc (ENOG.L) Company Profile (LON:ENOG)

Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Greece, Israel, Montenegro, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in 18 leases and licenses in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish and Tanin development located to the offshore Israel.

