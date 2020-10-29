Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Given Overweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ENLAY. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Enel in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Citigroup restated a sell rating on shares of Enel in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Enel in a report on Friday, September 18th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Enel in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Enel in a report on Friday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Enel has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of Enel stock opened at $8.04 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.79 and a 200 day moving average of $8.28. Enel has a 12 month low of $5.69 and a 12 month high of $9.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.30 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and distribution grids; and designs, constructs, and operates merchant lines.

