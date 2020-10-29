Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) Price Target Increased to $59.00 by Analysts at Sidoti

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) had its price target increased by Sidoti from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. Sidoti currently has a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on WIRE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Encore Wire from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Encore Wire from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.50.

Shares of WIRE opened at $45.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $947.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 1.24. Encore Wire has a twelve month low of $38.01 and a twelve month high of $60.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.27.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The electronics maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.27. Encore Wire had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 7.43%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Encore Wire will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is currently 2.89%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WIRE. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Encore Wire during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Encore Wire by 278.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 666 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Encore Wire during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Encore Wire during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Encore Wire by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2, metal-clad, and armored cables for use primarily as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

