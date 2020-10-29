Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) PT Raised to $107.00 at Roth Capital

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) had its price objective raised by Roth Capital from $104.00 to $107.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities raised shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Enanta Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTA opened at $44.01 on Monday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $38.40 and a 1 year high of $67.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.34. The firm has a market cap of $883.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 550.19 and a beta of 0.43.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $18.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 0.49% and a net margin of 1.57%. Enanta Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTA. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 240,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,944,000 after buying an additional 39,200 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 36.4% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 36,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after buying an additional 9,657 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 258,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,308,000 after buying an additional 27,220 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, and hepatitis B virus.

