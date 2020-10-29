Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Director Michael J. Mcsally Buys 5,000 Shares

Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Director Michael J. Mcsally purchased 5,000 shares of Employers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.00 per share, with a total value of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,565 shares in the company, valued at $498,080. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:EIG opened at $31.47 on Thursday. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.53 and a 52-week high of $44.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.94 and a 200 day moving average of $31.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $921.16 million, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.14.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. Employers had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $181.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 4th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Employers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.25%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Employers from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Employers in the third quarter worth $48,000. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in Employers in the third quarter worth $1,479,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Employers by 0.6% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 68,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Employers by 63.8% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 5,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Employers by 70.9% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 65,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 27,100 shares during the last quarter. 80.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Employers

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels comprising its partners; and through national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

