Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.90.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ESRT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Empire State Realty Trust from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $6.50 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ESRT opened at $5.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $943.58 million, a P/E ratio of 42.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.67. Empire State Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.43 and a fifty-two week high of $14.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.01.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Empire State Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 1.48%. Research analysts forecast that Empire State Realty Trust will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE:ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the world's most famous building.

