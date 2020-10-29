Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $92.57.

EBS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Chardan Capital upped their target price on Emergent BioSolutions from $86.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Emergent BioSolutions in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Emergent BioSolutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Emergent BioSolutions from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Emergent BioSolutions from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th.

In other news, major shareholder Fuad El-Hibri sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.73, for a total transaction of $4,109,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,209,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,254,297.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Louis W. Sullivan sold 28,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.22, for a total value of $3,160,649.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,755,989.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 126,562 shares of company stock valued at $13,494,405. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 4,355.7% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,772,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $646,750,000 after purchasing an additional 8,575,801 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,988,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $236,120,000 after purchasing an additional 635,676 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,174,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,833,000 after purchasing an additional 110,892 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 539,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,679,000 after purchasing an additional 10,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 321,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,463,000 after purchasing an additional 34,496 shares in the last quarter.

EBS stock opened at $91.27 on Thursday. Emergent BioSolutions has a 1 year low of $46.37 and a 1 year high of $137.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 1.40.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $1.45. Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $394.70 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Emergent BioSolutions will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Emergent BioSolutions Company Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

