Ellyn Shook Sells 5,000 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Stock

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.74, for a total value of $1,138,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,416,106.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

ACN opened at $213.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $136.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.06. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $137.15 and a 52 week high of $247.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.36.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.03). Accenture had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The company had revenue of $10.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.18%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ACN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Accenture from $250.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Accenture from $236.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Wedbush increased their price target on Accenture from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Accenture from $206.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Accenture from $222.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.58.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter worth $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Accenture by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 73.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services for clients to accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

