Ellyn Shook Sells 5,000 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Stock

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.74, for a total value of $1,138,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,416,106.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
ACN opened at $213.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $136.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.06. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $137.15 and a 52 week high of $247.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.36.
Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.03). Accenture had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The company had revenue of $10.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ACN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Accenture from $250.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Accenture from $236.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Wedbush increased their price target on Accenture from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Accenture from $206.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Accenture from $222.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.58.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter worth $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Accenture by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 73.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Accenture Company Profile
Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services for clients to accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.
