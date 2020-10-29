Ellevest Inc. Trims Stock Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Ellevest Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 824 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 455.7% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 29,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 24,068 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 7.8% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 33.5% during the second quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 8,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 0.8% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 58,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,914,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, E&G Advisors LP purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the second quarter worth about $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Discover Financial Services news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $94,521.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,751,907.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $62.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $23.25 and a one year high of $87.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.00.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.82. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.38%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DFS. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Discover Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.06.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

