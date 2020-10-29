Ellevest Inc. Sells 10 Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Ellevest Inc. trimmed its position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Cable One were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Cable One during the third quarter valued at $68,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cable One by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Cable One during the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cable One in the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cable One in the second quarter worth about $130,000. 83.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Michael E. Bowker sold 321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,701.22, for a total value of $546,091.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,857 shares in the company, valued at $4,860,385.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael E. Bowker sold 302 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,793.40, for a total value of $541,606.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,123,743.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,652 shares of company stock valued at $4,935,430. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Cable One from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Cable One currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,849.14.

Shares of NYSE:CABO opened at $1,721.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 42.32 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,812.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,812.08. Cable One, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,031.39 and a 1 year high of $2,044.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.47.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $10.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.82 by $1.81. The firm had revenue of $328.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.15 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 24.87% and a net margin of 18.78%. Cable One’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.35 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cable One, Inc. will post 44.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cable One, Inc provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

