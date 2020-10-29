Ellevest Inc. Raises Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 29.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 603.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

AVY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Avery Dennison from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Monday, July 27th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Avery Dennison from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on Avery Dennison from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Avery Dennison from $129.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.73.

Avery Dennison stock opened at $135.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $127.72 and its 200 day moving average is $116.97. Avery Dennison Co. has a twelve month low of $76.96 and a twelve month high of $145.45.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.41. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. This is an increase from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.15%.

In other Avery Dennison news, Director Peter K. Barker sold 10,982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.60, for a total transaction of $1,566,033.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,344,362.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Anne Hill sold 11,427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.53, for a total value of $1,617,263.31. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,649 shares in the company, valued at $2,497,862.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.