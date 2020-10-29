Ellevest Inc. Purchases Shares of 657 Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 657 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LOGI. FMR LLC grew its position in Logitech International by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 292,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,474,000 after purchasing an additional 6,860 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Logitech International by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 5,443 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Logitech International by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 25,132 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Logitech International by 271.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,933,000 after purchasing an additional 66,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA grew its position in Logitech International by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 179,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. 35.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Logitech International alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Logitech International to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Logitech International from $73.50 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOGI opened at $85.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 0.97. Logitech International S.A. has a 1 year low of $31.37 and a 1 year high of $95.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.76.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $1.33. Logitech International had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 25.91%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Logitech International S.A. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Logitech International news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 41,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total transaction of $3,257,031.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 806,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,070,526.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Prakash Arunkundrum sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $475,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,316 shares of company stock valued at $12,613,078 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Logitech International Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse and trackball; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

Recommended Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.