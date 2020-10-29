Ellevest Inc. Increases Stake in Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,514 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CARR. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the first quarter valued at $137,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Carrier Global in the 1st quarter worth about $168,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global in the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Cacti Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $871,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Shares of CARR opened at $33.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. Carrier Global has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $34.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.00.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Research analysts predict that Carrier Global will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%.

CARR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carrier Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

Carrier Global Company Profile

There is no company description available for Carrier Global Corp.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.