Ellevest Inc. Has $51,000 Position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 37.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 307 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 727.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 4,506.3% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 10,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 9,959 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

TTWO opened at $164.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.15, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $162.61 and a 200 day moving average of $149.94. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a fifty-two week low of $100.00 and a fifty-two week high of $180.61.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $996.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.44 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 28.26%. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE’s quarterly revenue was up 125.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts predict that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $178.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.48.

In other TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $37,424.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,825 shares in the company, valued at $10,538,539.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.58, for a total transaction of $6,075,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

