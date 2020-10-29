Ellevest Inc. Has $45,000 Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Ellevest Inc. cut its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,803,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,526,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890,718 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at $144,007,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,556,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $859,298,000 after acquiring an additional 725,486 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,051,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 601.5% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 272,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,093,000 after acquiring an additional 233,400 shares in the last quarter. 91.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. UBS Group began coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $174.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AvalonBay Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.81.

Shares of AVB stock opened at $132.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.82. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.17 and a twelve month high of $229.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.80.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($1.11). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 33.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.09%.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of June 30, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 295 apartment communities containing 86,380 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

Featured Article: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.