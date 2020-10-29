Ellevest Inc. Has $43,000 Position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 770.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AGNC. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in AGNC Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AGNC Investment during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 554.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 4,023 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 111.5% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,821 shares during the period. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 7,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.60% of the company’s stock.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on AGNC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub raised AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.25 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.92.

Shares of NASDAQ AGNC opened at $14.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.39. The firm has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 0.90. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $19.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $302.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.69 million. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 109.14% and a positive return on equity of 14.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 153.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a oct 20 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 10.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Morris A. Davis sold 2,741 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.26, for a total transaction of $39,086.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.