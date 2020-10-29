Ellevest Inc. Has $41,000 Stock Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 480.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 435 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Garmin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Garmin by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 550 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Garmin by 1,218.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 646 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Garmin in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Estabrook Capital Management grew its position in Garmin by 1,581.1% in the second quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 891 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.88% of the company’s stock.

Garmin stock opened at $97.57 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.94. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $61.04 and a 52 week high of $106.00.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.57. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 24.82%. On average, analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on GRMN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Garmin from $101.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Garmin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Garmin from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Garmin from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.86.

In related news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $149,727.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Matthew Munn sold 1,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total value of $165,330.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,063 shares in the company, valued at $1,025,721.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

