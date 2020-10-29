Ellevest Inc. Has $38,000 Stock Holdings in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO)

Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 171.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 2.4% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,565 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 2.5% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 4.7% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 6.0% during the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 942 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 6.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 830 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

In other Cooper Companies news, CEO Robert D. Auerbach sold 2,538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $888,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.54, for a total value of $348,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,038 shares of company stock valued at $3,438,325. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of COO stock opened at $333.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.67, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $342.94 and a 200-day moving average of $308.89. Cooper Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $236.68 and a 12-month high of $365.68.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The medical device company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.70. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $578.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.23 earnings per share. Cooper Companies’s revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cooper Companies Inc will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

COO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Cooper Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Cooper Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $335.00 to $291.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.77.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

Featured Article: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.