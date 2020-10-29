Ellevest Inc. Has $37,000 Position in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE)

Ellevest Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 53.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Steris were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steris during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Steris by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 209 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Steris by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 209 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Steris during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steris by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Steris alerts:

In other Steris news, SVP Daniel A. Carestio sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.52, for a total value of $2,632,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total value of $334,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,355 shares of company stock valued at $7,620,590 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STE opened at $178.62 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $177.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.48. Steris PLC has a twelve month low of $105.69 and a twelve month high of $192.97. The company has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.33. Steris had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $668.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Steris PLC will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Steris from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Steris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Steris from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Steris from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Steris in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.50.

Steris Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

Further Reading: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steris PLC (NYSE:STE).

Receive News & Ratings for Steris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.