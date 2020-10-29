Ellevest Inc. Decreases Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Ellevest Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,254 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 2,411 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,273,681 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,185,401,000 after purchasing an additional 24,836,270 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 44.8% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 45,137,556 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,402,875,000 after buying an additional 13,963,363 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 295,273.0% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 11,324,599 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $351,968,000 after buying an additional 11,320,765 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 13.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,059,378 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,680,165,000 after buying an additional 6,577,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 17,609,096 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $547,290,000 after buying an additional 6,324,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UBER shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.51.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total transaction of $67,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 281,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,458,684.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $200,220. 8.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $33.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.71 and a 52-week high of $41.86. The company has a market capitalization of $58.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.01 and a 200 day moving average of $32.94.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 50.99% and a negative return on equity of 38.83%. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($4.72) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

