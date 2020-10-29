Ellevest Inc. Buys Shares of 1,407 KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,407 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,292,540 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $719,274,000 after purchasing an additional 385,340 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 14,721,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $454,611,000 after acquiring an additional 534,321 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,594,436 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $358,036,000 after acquiring an additional 184,220 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,506,067 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $129,227,000 after acquiring an additional 300,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,896,492 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,563,000 after acquiring an additional 866,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Citigroup restated a “focus list” rating on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. KKR & Co. Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.23.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $490,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $34.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.94. The company has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.78 and a beta of 1.42. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.55 and a 12-month high of $37.97.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.68 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

