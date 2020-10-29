Ellevest Inc. Buys 1,766 Shares of TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF)

Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) by 511.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,111 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in TCF Financial were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of TCF Financial by 22.6% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 110,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,502,000 after acquiring an additional 20,326 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of TCF Financial by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 835,223 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,572,000 after buying an additional 54,003 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its position in shares of TCF Financial by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 135,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,994,000 after buying an additional 14,548 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of TCF Financial by 95.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,515,000 after buying an additional 41,864 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of TCF Financial by 249.2% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,018 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 3,581 shares during the period. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TCF Financial alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on TCF. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of TCF Financial from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of TCF Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of TCF Financial from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of TCF Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.64.

In other news, EVP William S. Henak sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total value of $574,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 168,923 shares in the company, valued at $4,618,354.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TCF opened at $26.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. TCF Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $16.96 and a 52-week high of $47.46.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $420.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.85 million. TCF Financial had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Analysts predict that TCF Financial Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. TCF Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.68%.

About TCF Financial

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Story: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF).

Receive News & Ratings for TCF Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCF Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.