Ellevest Inc. Acquires 210 Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 165.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALXN. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 185.9% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 132,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,933,000 after acquiring an additional 86,412 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,055 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,082,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $995,092,000 after acquiring an additional 121,299 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 72,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,112,000 after acquiring an additional 20,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ALXN shares. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.00.

ALXN opened at $114.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.46. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.67 and a 1-year high of $128.57. The company has a market cap of $25.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.35.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.79. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

