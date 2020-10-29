Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) PT Raised to C$14.50

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$12.25 to C$14.50 in a research note published on Wednesday, AR Network reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on EFN. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. TD Securities lifted their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$13.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$14.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Element Fleet Management presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$15.16.

Shares of TSE EFN opened at C$12.88 on Wednesday. Element Fleet Management has a 52 week low of C$6.96 and a 52 week high of C$13.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.35. The company has a quick ratio of 12.18, a current ratio of 12.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 312.30. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 119.26.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$225.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$208.05 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Element Fleet Management will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Christopher Michael Wyndham Gittens sold 31,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.41, for a total value of C$361,187.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$76,692.60.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers fleet management services, including acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

