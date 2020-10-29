Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Given New C$15.50 Price Target at TD Securities

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$13.50 to C$15.50 in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$11.50 to C$12.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$14.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$15.16.

Shares of EFN stock opened at C$12.88 on Wednesday. Element Fleet Management has a 12 month low of C$6.96 and a 12 month high of C$13.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 312.30, a current ratio of 12.78 and a quick ratio of 12.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 119.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.35.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$225.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$208.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Element Fleet Management will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Christopher Michael Wyndham Gittens sold 31,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.41, for a total transaction of C$361,187.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$76,692.60.

About Element Fleet Management

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers fleet management services, including acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

